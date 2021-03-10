Story：Fair distribution

【明報專訊】EDUMND passed by a back alley every day when he went to school. The strange thing was that there were several meal plates in the back alley every morning with milk and bread on them. Although they might not be enough to fill one's stomach, they were already good news for rough sleepers. Over time, Edmund's curiosity grew and wanted to know who was the low-profile ''philanthropist''. He decided to check that out.