【明報專訊】The Economist Intelligence Unit issued the latest Democracy Index 2020: In sickness and in health report in February 2021. The average global score in the 2020 Democracy Index(全球民主指數) fell substantially, from 5.44 in 2019 to 5.37 in 2020, which is at an all-time low level since the index was first produced in 2006. Among the 167 regions, Norway ranked first, and North Korea came last.