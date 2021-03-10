News feed：''One-cent-per-bottle''

【明報專訊】1.55 BILLION beverages in plastic containers were disposed of in 2019. In view of this, the authorities have released a consultation document on the ''Producer Responsibility Scheme on Plastic Beverage Containers'', suggesting that merchants selling such products let people return used containers and get a ''one-cent-per-bottle'' rebate. Some green groups proposed that the rebate be changed to $0.5, which they believed would increase the recycling rate to 70% or above. To complement the scheme, the Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) were set up.