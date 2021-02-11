Celebrity：Min Aung Hlaing The military leader who seized power in Myanmar

【明報專訊】You might not be familiar with him, but he is certainly the man of the month in Myanmar （緬甸） or even in the field of international relations. Min Aung Hlaing （敏昂萊）is the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services in Myanmar. On the morning of 1 February 2021, the military detained State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi（昂山素姬） and other political figures in response to ''election fraud''. It imposed a state of emergency for up to one year as well.