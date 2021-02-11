【明報專訊】The 2020 Olympic Games has been postponed for one year, but the coronavirus issue remains. Some claim that the Games should be cancelled, but that would mean a huge unrecoverable cost for Japan. According to official statistics, expenditure on the Games has reached US$15.9 billion（around HK$ 123 billion）, and some of it has gone to the new buildings. Can you name some Olympic architecture?
教育
2021年3月3日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第304期
Horizon：Olympic architecture around the world
上 / 下一篇新聞
prev next