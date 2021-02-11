教育
Smarties' Power English 第304期

Horizon：Olympic architecture around the world

【明報專訊】The 2020 Olympic Games has been postponed for one year, but the coronavirus issue remains. Some claim that the Games should be cancelled, but that would mean a huge unrecoverable cost for Japan. According to official statistics, expenditure on the Games has reached US$15.9 billion（around HK$ 123 billion）, and some of it has gone to the new buildings. Can you name some Olympic architecture?

