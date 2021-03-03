News feed：A moving steel bridge

【明報專訊】The prefabricated (預製的) double-arch steel bridge for the Cross Bay Link, Tseung Kwan O has been delivered from Shanghai to Hong Kong. Looking like a moving steel bridge, it measures 200 metres in length and around 10,000 tonnes in weight, and will be the heaviest steel arch bridge in Hong Kong. It will have the longest span when completed, connecting Lohas Park and Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate to Tiu Keng Leng, helping to divert the traffic around Wan Po Road and Tseung Kwan O Town Centre. It will include a cycle lane, a footpath and greenery, and is expected to open in 2022.