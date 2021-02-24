Open Menu
主頁
每日明報
即時新聞
明報OL網
明報影片
明報健康網
訂戶專享
會員平台
教育
要聞
港聞
經濟
娛樂
社評
觀點
中國
國際
教育
體育
副刊
英文
作家專欄
疫境前行
創科線
偵查報道
圖片看世界
教育
2021年2月24日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第303期
恒大未擬推國安教育 校長：總之要護學術自由 稱若學習單位想推 會容許
智障校組樂隊 老師：想證明不輸主流校
大人ing：堅持10年 Panther陳蕾
大人ing：音樂路打大佬，難打先好玩！
第一印象：茶
投稿園地
文字定格：花開一世界
人物例子庫：“使人腐化的，不是權力，而是恐懼。”
文字發酵：元曲
參考答案
News feed：Martial arts scam
News feed：Liberal Studies reformed
Answers, News feed
Infographic：Streaming media
Grammar：Prepositions of time
Answers, Grammar
Comic：Queen Victoria, grandmother of Europe
Story：Fair distribution
Answers, Story
Horizon：Strangest buildings in the world
Answers, Horizon
Animal：The playful Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphin
Answers, News feed
【明報專訊】1. False
上 / 下一篇新聞
恒大未擬推國安教育 校長：總之要護學術自由 稱若學習單位想推 會容許
智障校組樂隊 老師：想證明不輸主流校
大人ing：堅持10年 Panther陳蕾
大人ing：音樂路打大佬，難打先好玩！
第一印象：茶
投稿園地
文字定格：花開一世界
人物例子庫：“使人腐化的，不是權力，而是恐懼。”
文字發酵：元曲
參考答案
News feed：Martial arts scam
News feed：Liberal Studies reformed
Answers, News feed
Infographic：Streaming media
Grammar：Prepositions of time
Answers, Grammar
Comic：Queen Victoria, grandmother of Europe
Story：Fair distribution
Answers, Story
Horizon：Strangest buildings in the world
Answers, Horizon
Animal：The playful Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphin
恒大未擬推國安教育 校長：總之要護學術自由 稱若學習單位想推 會容許
智障校組樂隊 老師：想證明不輸主流校
大人ing：堅持10年 Panther陳蕾
大人ing：音樂路打大佬，難打先好玩！
第一印象：茶
投稿園地
文字定格：花開一世界
人物例子庫：“使人腐化的，不是權力，而是恐懼。”
文字發酵：元曲
參考答案
News feed：Martial arts scam
News feed：Liberal Studies reformed
Infographic：Streaming media
Grammar：Prepositions of time
Answers, Grammar
Comic：Queen Victoria, grandmother of Europe
Story：Fair distribution
Answers, Story
Horizon：Strangest buildings in the world
Answers, Horizon
Animal：The playful Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphin
prev
next
相關新聞
News feed：Martial arts scam
News feed：Liberal Studies reformed