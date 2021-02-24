News feed：Liberal Studies reformed

【明報專訊】LIBERAL STUDIES, a core high-school subject, has been reformed by the Education Bureau. Its curriculum was scaled down, class hours cut in half, and the number of themes reduced from six to three. Also, it will get a new name. The themes involve the mainland eventually, linking to ''One country, two systems'', ''Reform and opening up'' and China's global achievements. Some teachers have criticised the new curriculum for indoctrinating instead of teaching students.