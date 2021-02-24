News feed：Martial arts scam

【明報專訊】Recently, China's Wushu authorities have rolled out some measures to rectify irregularities in the martial arts world, which are aimed at forbidding people from creating new types of martial arts randomly, challenging somebody to a duel privately, crowning themselves ''masters'' (大師), ''headmasters'' (掌門), etc. This is the first time that the government has introduced specific measures targeting unauthorised duels emerging on the mainland in recent years.