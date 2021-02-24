教育
語文同樂 第492期

文字發酵：元曲

【明報專訊】中國文學作品眾多。唐朝不止唐詩，唐傳奇亦十分興盛；宋朝典雅含蓄的詞發展蓬勃，至元朝通俗淺白的曲崛起，明清則盛行小說。這期先讓我們複習元代文學知識。

上 / 下一篇新聞

相關新聞