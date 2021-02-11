Road to 5**：The stigmatisation of AIDS

【明報專訊】The stigmatisation of AIDS refers to the widespread prejudice, misunderstandings and discrimination regarding the disease. The BBC reported that in 2016, as many as 26% of British citizens mistakenly believed that the HIV virus could be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact and saliva. In fact, HIV is mainly transmitted through sexual contact, blood contact, and mother-to-child transmission. Ordinary social contact, such as shaking hands, hugging, and sharing bathrooms, does not result in the transmission of HIV.