【明報專訊】The Hong Kong Observatory(HKO)recorded a low temperature in January 2021. Some parts of the New Territories were freezingly cold – the temperature almost touched 0℃. It was found that radiative cooling(輻射冷卻) had contributed to the low temperature. The HKO released a report on 2020's weather. Although the days in January 2021 are cold, 2020 was found to be warmer than usual!