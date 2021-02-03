News feed：Japan's Year of the Ox

【明報專訊】The Year of the Ox is approaching! But Japanese people already took the lead in welcoming the Ox from New Year's Day, also called the Japanese New Year (正月). Nevertheless, there are differences between Japan's and China's zodiac calendars. Japan has started following the western calendar since Meiji Restoration (明治維新). China, however, still uses its traditional calendar (農曆) to count zodiac years.