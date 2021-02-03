【明報專訊】The Year of the Ox is approaching! But Japanese people already took the lead in welcoming the Ox from New Year's Day, also called the Japanese New Year (正月). Nevertheless, there are differences between Japan's and China's zodiac calendars. Japan has started following the western calendar since Meiji Restoration (明治維新). China, however, still uses its traditional calendar (農曆) to count zodiac years.
教育
2021年2月3日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第302期
News feed：Japan's Year of the Ox
