【明報專訊】Cardboard boxes are a source of livelihood for many elderly scavengers, yet as the trade-in prices for recycled paper waste continue to fall, the volume of paper recycled is also decreasing. The Environmental Protection Department approved a subsidy of $30 million from the Recycling Fund to subsidize frontline recyclers according to the amount of recycled paper waste they receive, hoping to encourage frontline waste pickers to continue collecting cardboard boxes.