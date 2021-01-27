Story：An unjust election

【明報專訊】IN an ordinary secondary school, a student union election was held. Competition was fierce but results were almost certain. Dominic was the current student council president and he very much wanted to be re-elected. He and Victor, a strong challenger, entered the last round of voting. As far as Dominic was concerned, he thought he would surely be the winner. But when the result was unveiled, Victor emerged victorious and won by a large margin.