News feed：A whitewashed cover

【明報專訊】TWO cover images released by Vogue, a US monthly fashion magazine, sparked a controversy. Kamala Harris, the US's first Black and Indian-American vice president, was shown wearing a black trouser suit with casual trainers. In another photo, she wears a powder-blue suit and crosses her arms. Moreover, her skin colour seems rather light. People suspected that it had been ''whitewashed'' and thought that the dressing was too informal for a vice president. The magazine defended all this by saying that the design represented a black woman who could be smart and successful at the same time.