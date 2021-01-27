【明報專訊】TWO cover images released by Vogue, a US monthly fashion magazine, sparked a controversy. Kamala Harris, the US's first Black and Indian-American vice president, was shown wearing a black trouser suit with casual trainers. In another photo, she wears a powder-blue suit and crosses her arms. Moreover, her skin colour seems rather light. People suspected that it had been ''whitewashed'' and thought that the dressing was too informal for a vice president. The magazine defended all this by saying that the design represented a black woman who could be smart and successful at the same time.
教育
2021年1月27日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第301期
News feed：A whitewashed cover
上 / 下一篇新聞
prev next