教育
Smarties' Power English 第300期

News feed：Mission accomplished

【明報專訊】GEOFFREY MA (馬道立), who had served as Chief Justice of Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal for the past 10 years, retired on January 11. In a farewell sitting, Ma said human rights are fundamental to the Basic Law. Borrowing the quote from the Bible by Lord Denning, a late prominent judge in the UK, he said, ''I wish I could say I fought the good fight, I finished the course, I kept the faith.'' Ma has been succeeded by Andrew Cheung, a permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal.

上 / 下一篇新聞