News feed：Mission accomplished

【明報專訊】GEOFFREY MA (馬道立), who had served as Chief Justice of Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal for the past 10 years, retired on January 11. In a farewell sitting, Ma said human rights are fundamental to the Basic Law. Borrowing the quote from the Bible by Lord Denning, a late prominent judge in the UK, he said, ''I wish I could say I fought the good fight, I finished the course, I kept the faith.'' Ma has been succeeded by Andrew Cheung, a permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal.