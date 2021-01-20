News feed：Live-streaming e-commerce

【明報專訊】Live-streaming e-commerce (直播帶貨) is the use of live-streams to promote products on social media platforms associated with online shoppers. They have anchors (主播) similar to news programmes, but with a casual and entertaining touch, selling fashion products and food. Positively speaking, they help small, independent shops target customers easier, offering huge opportunities to make a fortune. For example, even a farmer can sell his or her vegetables without a supermarket. Negatively speaking, however, some ill-intentioned merchants exploit people's ignorance and sell counterfeits and substandard goods, damaging consumers' confidence.