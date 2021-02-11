Road to 5**：Regulations of proprietary Chinese medicines

【明報專訊】Proprietary Chinese medicines have always been widely used in Hong Kong. The Chinese Medicine Ordinance defines proprietary Chinese medicines as any proprietary product composed solely of Chinese herbal medicines as active ingredients and formulated in a finished dose form known or claimed to be used for the diagnosis, treatment, prevention or alleviation of any disease or any symptom. But proprietary Chinese medicines that contain non-Chinese herbal medicines can be exempted from the regulations.