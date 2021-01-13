News feed：Century-old arches

【明報專訊】AN UNDERGROUND RESERVOIR at Bishop Hill (主教山配水庫), Sham Shui Po, which fell into disuse many years ago, was nearly levelled by bulldozers commissioned by the Water Supplies Department (WSD), which has triggered a public outcry. The WSD had consulted the Antiquities and Monuments Office (AMO) (古物古蹟辦事處) about the demolition work. The AMO had raised no objections. Also, it has not started examining the area, which includes Roman-style arches dating back to 1904. The authorities have promised to preserve and restore the reservoir.