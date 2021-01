【明報專訊】Next Saturday (January 23), the MTR will launch its new QR code payment service in co-operation with AlipayHK. With an easy tap and scan when passing entry or exit gates, passengers can enter or leave the paid area more conveniently and seamlessly (流暢地). The payment system will be exclusive to AlipayHK's EasyGo (「易乘碼」) service for 12 months.