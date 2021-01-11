Road to 5**：Hong Kong children and games

【明報專訊】Since 2017, Tung Wah College (TWC) has participated in international research sponsored by the Lego Foundation. A total of 594 five-year-old and seven-year-old children and their parents from Argentina, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Hong Kong participated in the study. The researchers studied the children's ''philosophy of games'', and they discovered that more children from foreign countries view daily activities, such as cooking and going to the supermarket with their families, as games, but few Hong Kong children agree.