News feed：Sweet Gum

【明報專訊】Streams of visitors have come to Sweet Gum Woods at Tai Tong, Yuen Long (元朗大棠楓香林), a famous photo spot in Hong Kong. However, some people take off their masks to take photos, which was risky amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To find Sweet Gum trees, take K66A at Yuen Long, a special service bus route on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays till January 17. Remember to wear a mask, maintain proper hygiene and observe the social distancing rule. The red leaves are often mistaken for maple's. Check out the Red leaves index (紅葉指數), which grades the colour of the leaves on a scale of A (Extremely Red) to D (Green).