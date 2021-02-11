Road to 5**：Old age living allowance scheme reform

【明報專訊】The government has proposed reforms to the Old Age Living Allowance Scheme (OALA). Under the new proposal, elderly people will be granted a monthly allowance of $3585, and the asset ceiling will be raised to $500,000. It is estimated that about 50,000 of the elderly currently receiving the normal allowance can receive an additional $910 per month. The number of elderly people eligible for the allowance will also increase by about 100,000 and the extra recurrent expenditure is estimated at about $5 billion.