【明報專訊】160 years ago, during the Second Opium War (英法聯軍之役), a horse head sculpture, among the 12 zodiac animal sculptures (十二生肖獸首銅像), was looted from Beijing's Old Summer Palace (圓明園). It has returned to its original location, the first one to do so. In 2007, Stanley Ho (何鴻燊), a Macao casino tycoon, bid HK$ 69.1 million for the sculpture. He then donated it to the Palace last year.