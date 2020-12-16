【明報專訊】The dance club infection cluster (歌舞群組) led to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. That has undermined the festive mood. A survey shows that from late October to mid-November as many as 49% of interviewees said they would refrain from spending, 15% higher than 2019. On the other hand, Hong Kong's retail figures tumbled for 21 months in a row. Traders are pessimistic (悲觀的) about the dismal market and they expect that their shops will need to be shut down to save money.
2020年12月16日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第297期
News feed：A bleak Christmas
