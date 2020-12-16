News feed：A bleak Christmas

【明報專訊】The dance club infection cluster (歌舞群組) led to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. That has undermined the festive mood. A survey shows that from late October to mid-November as many as 49% of interviewees said they would refrain from spending, 15% higher than 2019. On the other hand, Hong Kong's retail figures tumbled for 21 months in a row. Traders are pessimistic (悲觀的) about the dismal market and they expect that their shops will need to be shut down to save money.