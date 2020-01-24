News feed：''God of Football'' left us forever

【明報專訊】AT THE AGE of 60, Diego Maradona, the Argentine legendary footballer, died of heart disease late last month, plunging the globe into deep grief. He reached the apex of his career in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, where he famously lashed the ball into the net for a goal he named the ''Hand of God'', condemning England to their defeat. His personal life was controversial as he abused alcohol and drugs.