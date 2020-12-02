教育
Smarties' Power English 第295期

News feed：Barely known app

【明報專訊】''LEAVE HOME SAFE'' is an app developed to let citizens log their whereabouts. It will notify the user if he or she has paid a visit to a place affected by COVID-19. The user will need to scan a QR code before entering places that have participated in the app and click a button when leaving to time their stay. The government has ordered that more than ten types of venues, including eateries, apply for a QR code and display it conspicuously. Also, the government says it has not ruled out the mandatory use of the app.

