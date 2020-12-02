News feed：Barely known app

【明報專訊】''LEAVE HOME SAFE'' is an app developed to let citizens log their whereabouts. It will notify the user if he or she has paid a visit to a place affected by COVID-19. The user will need to scan a QR code before entering places that have participated in the app and click a button when leaving to time their stay. The government has ordered that more than ten types of venues, including eateries, apply for a QR code and display it conspicuously. Also, the government says it has not ruled out the mandatory use of the app.