News feed：Happy gaming

【明報專訊】A piece of research released by the Oxford Internet Institute finds that those who play video games with social features, which include Animal Crossing (《動物森友會》), for a long period of time, are happier than those who do not. If one plays Animal Crossing four hours a day, one'll likely feel significantly happier, a result that contradicts previous research, which suggested that long-hour gaming made people unhappy. The reason is that the game enables players to interact with other avatars played by real individuals.