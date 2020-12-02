【明報專訊】A piece of research released by the Oxford Internet Institute finds that those who play video games with social features, which include Animal Crossing (《動物森友會》), for a long period of time, are happier than those who do not. If one plays Animal Crossing four hours a day, one'll likely feel significantly happier, a result that contradicts previous research, which suggested that long-hour gaming made people unhappy. The reason is that the game enables players to interact with other avatars played by real individuals.
教育
2020年12月2日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第295期
News feed：Happy gaming
