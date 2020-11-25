News feed：Mass resignations

【明報專訊】FOLLOWING Beijing's decision to oust four pro-democratic lawmakers, the 15 remaining Legislative Councillors from the same camp handed in their resignations, honouring their pledge to leave Legco if any members of their camp were ousted. Now there are 42 pro-establishment lawmakers and only two non-establishment ones. The pro-establishment lawmakers say they'll play the role of opposition within Legco, disagreeing that they'll merely serve as a ''rubber stamp''. Chief Executive Carrie Lam's Policy Address might be the touchstone for their promise.