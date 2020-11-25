News feed：New greetings

【明報專訊】Handshakes are no longer an acceptable greeting act. People around the globe have adopted alternatives to greet each other. For example, in Europe and America, the elbow bump has been used by many politicians even on formal occasions. People use their elbow to knock others'. In China, people use the Wuhan shake foot greeting. To do so, you only need each other's ankles. Those in Turkey resurrected the eyvallah greeting. They put one of their hands over their heart and bow to one another.