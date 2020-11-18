News feed：HK Connection producer arrested

【明報專訊】CHOY Yuk-ling (蔡玉玲), an RTHK (香港電台) producer, was arrested due to her investigative report on the July 21 incident during the anti-amendment storm, an episode from Hong Kong Connection (《鏗鏘集》). The police charged Choy with making false statements while doing car plate searches. As stipulated by the Road Traffic Ordinance, one's purpose must be declared in order to enquire vehicle license information. The authorities do not clearly recognise ''news reporting'' as a purpose, but such searches are important for digging out the truth and are a frequently used journalistic tool.