News feed：Election farce

【明報專訊】The US presidential election was a complete farce. It ended early this month but came to a standstill. Supporters of both candidates, namely Donald Trump, a Republican and Joe Biden, a Democrat, have staged protests across the country. Some demanded a halt to vote-counting, as they doubted that there had been vote-rigging (種票). Some even carried pistols or rifles while protesting, heightening the risk of violent conflicts.