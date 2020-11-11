News feed：Hiking spree

【明報專訊】The Green Earth (綠惜地球), an environmental organisation, has revealed that amid the pandemic there has been a recent upsurge of interest in hiking. However, many citizens do not treasure these natural havens, including Tuen Mun's Tai Lam Chung Reservoir, also known as Thousand-island Lake (千島湖), and the Dragon's Back (龍脊) on Hong Kong Island. Over the past year hiking trails near the two spots have been rapidly decaying due to the expansion of the trails without authorisation and the destruction of their vegetation (植被). All this happened after hiking lovers fought their way through the mountains. Don't change the natural landscapes without permission!