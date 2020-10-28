Open Menu
2020年10月28日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第290期
浸大研新MRI顯影劑 冀助診斷阿茲海默症
中大研發「萬能墨水」 減高性能晶片成本
質素提升支援計劃 自資院校去年獲批7400萬
匯基東九校長出書 籌款助神學生
生活關鍵詞：泰用心字幕組
生活關鍵詞：字幕譯出港味 泰劇太有趣味
第一印象：蟬
古文食堂：洗鍋之奧義
人物例子庫：能再與你們一起 哭泣我願意以歡愉作注
文字定格：布布
視聽之娛：過街小孩人人喊打？
文字發酵：神神鬼鬼
參考答案
News feed：Smoother, stronger
News feed：80 days around Kim's world
Answers, News feed
Infographic：Nobel Prize
Celebrity：Little mermaid Halle Bailey
Comic：Marie Antoinette
Story：Is ignorance a blessing ? —— Part 1
Answers, Story
Health：Health supplements
Animal：Golden birdwing, the beautiful butterfly
Answers, News feed
【明報專訊】1. False
