News feed：80 days around Kim's world

【明報專訊】NORTH KOREA and its supreme leader Kim Jong-un are faced with multiple challenges. Recently Kim has visited villages hit by typhoons, pledging that 25,000 houses be built in five years. Moreover, Kim earlier launched the ''battle in 80 days'' (「80天戰鬥」計劃) as the country's new five-year plan, which includes increasing the number of materials and apparatuses produced, scaling up harvest and implementing measures to prevent pandemic outbreaks. Is he building castles in the air?