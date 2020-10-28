News feed：Smoother, stronger

【明報專訊】Beware of your smartphone! Research states that the COVID-19 virus could stay infectious on smooth surfaces such as those of banknotes and phone screens for up to 28 days. An Australian national science organisation conducted related experiments but some thought they don't suffice as evidence as they were conducted in the dark. Some still hold that the virus is commonly transmitted through coughing, sneezing or talking. Nevertheless, what's already firmly justified is that the virus is airborne (空氣傳播). However the virus is spreading, we should always disinfect our hands and personal belongings.