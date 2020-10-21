教育
Smarties' Power English 第289期

News feed：Trump trumpets his health

【明報專訊】FOLLOWING the nomination ceremony for Judge Barrett, who was picked by Trump to succeed the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the US president was diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 2. The gathering also created a White House cluster of infection. Trump then received an untried cocktail of medicine. Afterwards, he raised many eyebrows by rapidly going back to the White House to resume campaigning. A White House doctor said Trump was no longer contagious, but only offering a few details.

