News feed：Tree conservation

【明報專訊】Tree conservation is an eternal issue for Hong Kong. A King of Trees election has been held and there are nine winners, the best of which is called ''King of Tree Kings''. A Chinese Banyan (細葉榕), a Tree King near a mini-soccer pitch at Kowloon Park, has emerged victorious. A fancy title doesn't necessarily bring them privileges. One in Sham Shui Po has been removed. Another has shown worsening health. The Conservancy Association (長春社) says it's possibly caused by exhaust fumes (廢氣) and an overwhelming surge of heat from vehicles nearby. Another Chinese Banyan in Kowloon Tong (pictured) has a rough crown (樹冠), small leaves and few aerial roots (氣根).