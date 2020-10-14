News feed：A great justice

【明報專訊】IN THE US, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, commonly known as RBG, died of pancreatic cancer (胰臟癌) at the age of 87. She had served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court for 27 years and spent her life fighting for women and minorities' rights, one example being ordering that a military academy in Virginia State admit women. A liberal herself, RBG's potential successor would be Amy Coney Barrett, a Catholic who was chosen by President Trump and who opposes abortion. But with Trump contracting COVID-19, it remains uncertain whether she would really succeed RBG.