News feed：Short-sighted learning

【明報專訊】Amid the pandemic, students have spent plenty of time studying from home online. Six optometric organisations have released the result of a survey, which shows that pupils spent almost ten hours per day using gadgets from February to May this year, more than double the number before the class suspension. Due to non-stop lessons, students didn't have enough rest. As a result, myopia (近視) developed and worsened. Teachers are advised to let students take a 20-minute break between lessons and maintain a distance between themselves and the gadgets.