News feed：Ig Nobel Prize

【明報專訊】The Ig Nobel Prize (搞笑諾貝爾獎), i.e. the ''ignoble (不光彩的) prize'', is an annual satirical and humorous award honouring achievements that make people laugh as well as think. This year's high achievers include Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and some other politicians, who share a prize in ''Medical Education'', for teaching people how politicians can impact public health more than scientists and doctors. Another winner proved that knives made from frozen human excrement (糞便) don't qualify as knives at all.