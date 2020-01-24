News feed：Does 'sugar-free' mean 'healthy'?

【明報專訊】Many believe that drinks labelled as low- or zero-sugar are healthy enough. However, the Consumer Council (消費者委員會) got dozens of drinks tested in the market and has found that many of them, including sports and energy drinks, in fact contained a lot of sweeteners (甜味劑), a kind of sugar substitutes (代糖). If you absorb too many of them, your body would still be seriously harmed. They're certainly health hazards as you would be more likely to get coronary heart disease, suffer a stroke (中風), etc. And they make you want to eat more sweets.