【明報專訊】TAI HANG fire dragon dance (大坑舞火龍), a traditional event held for more than a century, was cancelled to avoid social gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is originally to be held alongside the Mid-Autumn Festival. Believing that a dancing dragon could defend themselves from natural disasters and disease, every year villagers staged a parade of the dancing beast with firecrackers on the evening from the 14th to 16th of the eighth lunar month (農曆八月).
教育
2020年9月23日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第285期
News feed：No dragons under the moon
