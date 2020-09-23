News feed：No dragons under the moon

【明報專訊】TAI HANG fire dragon dance (大坑舞火龍), a traditional event held for more than a century, was cancelled to avoid social gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is originally to be held alongside the Mid-Autumn Festival. Believing that a dancing dragon could defend themselves from natural disasters and disease, every year villagers staged a parade of the dancing beast with firecrackers on the evening from the 14th to 16th of the eighth lunar month (農曆八月).