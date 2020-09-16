News feed：Universal virus testing

【明報專訊】THE Universal Community Testing Programme (普及社區檢測計劃) ended this past Monday. More than 1.7 million tests have been tested. Over hundreds testing centres had been set up territory wide, allowing citizens to undergo free testing in their community. The purpose of the programme was to track down asymptomatic patients (無症狀患者) and identify invisible chains of transmission (隱形傳播鏈). Some praised the government's efforts in gauging the pandemic situation, while others suspect that the programme was inefficient due to the low participation rate.