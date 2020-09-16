News feed：Class resumption

【明報專訊】Classroom teaching is to resume (復常) in two steps. Starting from next Wednesday, September 23, students of primary one, five and six, secondary one, five and six and K3 will be back to school. The second step, for students from K1 to K2, Primary 2 to 4 and Secondary 2 to 4, will be carried out on September 29. Teachers will only teach for half of the scheduled time. The other half could be held online after face-to-face teaching. Tuition classes are also allowed to start today. Are you ready for school?