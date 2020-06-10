News feed：Huge loss for UK universities

【明報專訊】ONLINE classes seem fairly normal these days. But they would be discouraging if the pandemic drags on. Universities in the UK were facing enrolment crises at home and abroad. Locally speaking, one fifth of students said they would not consider enrolling in the coming academic year, inflicting a £760 million (around HK$7.2 billion) loss on universities. An organisation representing British universities warned that it could be ''pretty catastrophic'' for many schools if foreign students forgo studying in the UK.