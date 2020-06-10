【明報專訊】The government estimates that four million to six million masks are used every day in Hong Kong. Made of miscellaneous plastics, ordinary masks cannot be recycled. Weighing 10 to 15 tonnes each day, they end up in landfills, posing health risks to humans after becoming microplastics, fragments that are bad for ocean life and humans. All this poses another worrying waste problem. An environmental concern group suggested wearing reusable masks.
教育
2020年6月10日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第283期
News feed：Masks produce plastic waste
