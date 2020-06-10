News feed：Masks produce plastic waste

【明報專訊】The government estimates that four million to six million masks are used every day in Hong Kong. Made of miscellaneous plastics, ordinary masks cannot be recycled. Weighing 10 to 15 tonnes each day, they end up in landfills, posing health risks to humans after becoming microplastics, fragments that are bad for ocean life and humans. All this poses another worrying waste problem. An environmental concern group suggested wearing reusable masks.