【明報專訊】To reduce carbon emissions, many governments around the world have come up with timetables for a wholesale ban on the sale of fossil fuel cars. Some nations in Europe and America are to phase them out by 2030, while the UK has earlier brought forward the target from 2040 to 2035. Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing (黃錦星) said in November 2019 that Hong Kong had the ability to ban the sale of traditional fossil fuel vehicles by 2040.