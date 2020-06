【明報專訊】WOULD seagulls (海鷗) in Britain become more aggressive? In East Riding of Yorkshire, Looe (盧港) in south-east Cornwall and some seaside towns, people were worried that due to the pandemic, a lack of human food, which seagulls had seen as an essential source of sustenance, would make them feel hungry and behave aggressively. You had better watch out if you live in a coastal area!